Cotabato Light completes, passes emission test

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) completed and passed the emission test conducted by Aeronics Incorporated, an accredited third-party service provider, and overseen by the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MENRE-BARMM).

It was held from April 24 to 26. The emission test, conducted in accordance with the stringent standards set by environmental authorities, confirms that our operations are within the regulatory limits for emissions.

“This is a significant milestone in our efforts to minimize our environmental footprint and contribute to a cleaner, greener future,” Valentin S. Saludes III, Cotabato Light President and COO.

“We are proud of this accomplishment, which reflects our dedication to maintaining high environmental standards and our commitment to sustainable practices. Our team’s hard work and dedication have been instrumental in achieving this success,” he said.

Saludes added: “Cotabato Light remains dedicated to environmental practices. We understand the importance of protecting our environment and are committed to making a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated team and partners who have made this achievement possible. Together, we continue to strive for excellence in environmental stewardship and operational efficiency,” he stressed. (Arlene Valdez-Hepiga)