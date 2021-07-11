  Sunday Jul, 11 2021 12:50:31 AM

Cotabato Light receives environmental recognition awards

Local News • 20:15 PM Sat Jul 10, 2021
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light
Delbert C. Gonzales (left) and Anthony M. Bueno (second from left) received the Plaque of Recognition from MENRE-BARMM Sec. Abduraof Macacuaon, in behalf of the Cotabato Light for its compliance to major environmental laws. (contributed photo)

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AboitizPower, has been recognized and commended by the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MENRE-BARMM) for being compliant with the major Philippine Environmental laws, rules and regulations.

The awarding of plaque was held at Kalikasan Hall, BARMM-MENRE Regional Office last July 7 as part of the celebration of 2021 Philippine Environment Month.

Cotabato Light's steadfast commitment to comply with the major Philippine environmental laws, rules and regulations and the company’s continued dedication to uphold environmental standards was recognized along with five other industries and LGUs in the entire Bangsamoro region.

Cotabato Light is continuously looking for ways to uphold sustainable improvements of its Environmental Management System as an ISO 14001: 2015 certified company.

“Cotabato Light has a long-term commitment to environmental sustainability and responsibility in delivering reliable and ample power. With our Environment Management System in place, we strongly support Environmental Compliance Certificate conditions and all applicable laws, rules and regulations,” Cotabato Light President and COO Valentin S. Saludes III said.

“It’s a testament to our commitment at Cotabato Light to implement solutions that help to enhance our environmental stewardship as we continue to advance business and communities,” he added.

