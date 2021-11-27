Cotabato Light starts sending consumers' power bill via SMS, email

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company has started using eBillTxt to manage account bills with ease of its clients.

Consumers are advised to get Cotabato Light electric bills delivered straight to thier homes via SMS and email hassle-free. They are advised to just enroll to eBillTxt and manage your account bills with ease.

eBillTxt is a supplemental service that allows clients to receive electronic bill via SMS. The SMS will contain the balance, due date, and a link to the PDF bll. "For your protection, your PDF bill is password-protected," the Cotabato Light said in a statement.

To enroll, download the form through this link https://bit.ly/3oLVQNR or send a request via email address to receive a copy of the Application Form.

Complete the details and send it to cotabatolight@aboitiz.com along with your valid ID.

Once approved, you will no longer receive the hard copy of the bill.

For more info, please contact our 24/7 customer service or send us message through our digital channels.