Kuryentipid Tips: Make sure your refrigerator DOOR is firmly or tightly CLOSED.

If the magnetic rubber gasket is no longer airtight, it allows cold air to escape from the refrigerator, forcing the compressor (the refrigerator's motor) to work harder to maintain the temperature at the desired setting.

Saving energy is a bright idea. Once in control of energy usage, you can be in a better position to manage your monthly bill.