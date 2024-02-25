Cotabato Light unveils power updates, showcases business operations at the media thanksgiving party

COTABATO CITY - On February 22, the Cotabato Light & Power Company hosted a Media Thanksgiving Party to extend appreciation and gratitude to its esteemed media partners.

The event was aimed to celebrate the collaborative efforts and to acknowledge the invaluable role of media partners in effectively disseminating information about Cotabato Light's services to the public.

During the event, the media had the opportunity to gain insights and witness firsthand the cutting-edge technologies of Cotabato Light's business operations through a guided tour of various areas within the compound. The tour included visits to the power plant, substation, fire suppressant facilities, and the e-vehicle.

Cotabato Light President and COO Valentin S. Saludes III has provided a comprehensive overview of the company's initiatives, emphasizing its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and efficient power distribution.

"We are deeply grateful to our media partners for their unwavering commitment to keeping our customers informed and engaged," Saludes said.

It was a night filled with warmth, camaraderie, appreciation and celebration.

"We extend our sincere thanks to all the media representatives who attended the event and contributed to its success," he said.

Cotabato Light remains committed to fostering strong relationships with its media partners and looks forward to continued collaboration in serving its customers as we empower the evolution of our cities.