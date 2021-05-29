COVID 19 claims 10 lives in Sox, infects 270
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez
LOOK : Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 29, 2021 (6:00pm)
TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY (270) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-FIVE (105) NEW RECOVERIES
TEN (10) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato,
Six (6) reported deaths from Koronadal, South Cotabato.
Overall, there are a total of 11,674 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,371 (20.31%) are active cases, 8,936 (76.55%) recoveries and 365 (3.13%) COVID-19 related deaths.