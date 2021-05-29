  Saturday May, 29 2021 10:38:16 PM

COVID 19 claims 10 lives in Sox, infects 270

19:30 PM Sat May 29, 2021
29
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

LOOK : Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 29, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-SEVENTY (270) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FIVE (105) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Kidapawan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato,

Six (6) reported deaths from Koronadal, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 11,674 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,371 (20.31%) are active cases, 8,936 (76.55%) recoveries and 365 (3.13%) COVID-19 related deaths.

