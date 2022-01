COVID-19: GenSan 159, Koronadal 89, Polomolok 48, Tacurong 40, Kidapawan 38, Midsayap 38 new cases

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of January 27, 2022 (6:00 PM)

SIX HUNDRED EIGHTY-NINE (689) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR HUNDRED TWELVE (412) NEW RECOVERIES

FIVE (5) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato.

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 61,917 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,903 (4.69%) are active cases, 56,647 (91.49%) recoveries and 2,347 (3.79%) COVID-19 related deaths.