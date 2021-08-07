COVID-19: GenSan has 92 new cases, Kidapawan 36, Mlang 32

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 6, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FOUR (264) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-EIGHT (168) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 29,036 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,890 (9.95%) are active cases, 25,205 (86.81%) recoveries and 936 (3.22%) COVID-19 related deaths.