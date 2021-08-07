COVID-19: GenSan has 92 new cases, Kidapawan 36, Mlang 32
21
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 6, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FOUR (264) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-EIGHT (168) NEW RECOVERIES
SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat
Overall, there are a total of 29,036 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,890 (9.95%) are active cases, 25,205 (86.81%) recoveries and 936 (3.22%) COVID-19 related deaths.