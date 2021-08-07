  Saturday Aug, 07 2021 08:26:02 AM

COVID-19: GenSan has 92 new cases, Kidapawan 36, Mlang 32

HEALTH • 05:15 AM Sat Aug 7, 2021
21
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 6, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FOUR (264) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-EIGHT (168) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 29,036 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,890 (9.95%) are active cases, 25,205 (86.81%) recoveries and 936 (3.22%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 6, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 92 ALAMADA 1 ARAKAN CARMEN KABACAN 2 11 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY 36 LIBUNGAN MATALAM 1 1 MIDSAYAP M'LANG 14 32 8 PIGCAWAYAN PRESIDENT ROXAS COTABATO PROVINCE 1 BANGA 6 KORONADAL CITY 10 TUPI 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health Page1o2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS AUGUST 6, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA 10 ISULAN 6 LAMBAYONG 14 PRESIDENT QUIRINO 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 16 264 f Development DOH Center Health Region (P”g2of2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region ALAL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 6, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 54 BANISLAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 4 25 MAGPET M'LANG 3 13 PIGCAWAYAN TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 6 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 6 6 POLOMOLOK 18 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 BAGUMBAYAN KALAMANSIG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 2 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 22 168 (Page1 of f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PRO-BAR condemns murder of Sulu PD, orders deeper probe

Statement of Police Brig. Gen. Eden T Ugale, police regional director for the Bangsamoro Region on the death of Lt. Colonel Michael Bawayan Jr, Sulu...

COVID-19: GenSan has 92 new cases, Kidapawan 36, Mlang 32

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 6, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FOUR (264) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-...

13 more BIFF men surrender in Maguindanao

TACURONG CITY --- Thirteen members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, six of them bomb-makers, surrendered here Friday. The...

Sulu cop chief killed by subordinate

JOLO, SULU - Dead on arrival sa pagamutan si Police Colonel Michael Bawayan Jr, 49-anyos, may asawa, taga Baguio City, siyang provincial director ng...

NPA leader, pal yield in Sultan Kudarat

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat – A ranking communist rebel and a companion have surrendered to the military in their desire to be with their families...