CRMC and CHS receive medical equipment from BARMM-READi

HEALTH • 23:15 PM Thu Nov 12, 2020
By: 
BPI-BARMM
BARMM Interior Minister (3rd from right) and CRMC chief Dr. Helen Yambao show the PPE, part of the donations from BARMM.

COTABATO CITY—Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (BARMM-READi) turned over complete sets of mechanical ventilator machines to Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) and Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital (CSH) Thursday, Nov. 12.

BARMM-READi head Atty. Naguib G. Sinarimbo, who led the turnover ceremony of the medical equipment, said, "the equipment is tested with high quality assurance under the UN procurement standards being facilitated by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)."

"We are hoping that these machines will serve those who needed it most in our area and tune in our aim to donate health facilities that could be used even beyond Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

Dr. Helen P. Yambao, CRMC Medical Center Chief, and Dr. Ibrahim V. Pangato, Jr., CSH Chief of Hospital personally received the mechanical ventilators.

"The donations are very helpful and timely, because it is not only the surge of Covid-19 patients from mild to moderate is increasing, but even the critical patients," Dr. Yambao said.

Aside from the ventilators, BARMM-READi also donated one (1) unit air purifier, five boxes of complete personal protective equipment (PPEs), two (2) boxes of vitamin C and gloves to each hospital. 
 
Other eight (8) provincial hospitals, such as Datu Blah Sinsuat Hospital and  Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) in Maguindanao, Montaner Hospital and Amay Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Lanao Del Sur, Lamitan Hospital in Basilan, IPHO in Sulu, and Datu Hamid Hospital in Tawi-Tawi shall also receive the same medical equipment.

OIC Health Minister Dr. Amirel Usman said MOH-BARMM is  continuously providing logistical support to combat Covid-19 pandemic, and is hopeful that "the strong partnership goes beyond even after the pandemic." (Bureau of Public Information)

