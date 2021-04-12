Darul Ifta announces fasting month starts on April 13, Tuesday

COTABATO CITY - The fasting month will officially starts on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Grand Mufti Abuhuraira Udasan of the Bangsamoto Region in Muslim Mindanao Darul Ifta made the announcement after the crescent moon was not visible tonight.

"By virtue of the authority vested in me as Mufti of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao I hereby announce that we will start fasting on Tuesday Ap[ril 13," Udasan said in a statement carried live on Darul Ifta FB page at 8 p.m. tonight.