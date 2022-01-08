Datu Piang community watchmen’s outpost attacked

COTABATO CITY --- A villager was wounded when gunmen attacked an outpost of volunteer barangay watchmen in Datu Piang town in Maguindanao on Friday night.

The incident was preceded by last week’s bombing of a building near the house of Datu Piang Mayor Victor Samama using two 40 millimeter grenade projectiles fired from a distance.

The volunteer barangay security team traded shots with the gunmen who fired at them assault rifles.

A resident named Anwar Guimaludin was wounded in the ensuing crossfire, now confined in a hospital.

The gunfight lasted for more than more than an hour, according to the local police and officials of the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion.

Samama, who is seeking reelection, said he is convinced that last week’s grenade attacks near his house and the harassment of their barangay tanods were “politically motivated.” He declined to elaborate, however.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Saturday he has directed the personnel of the Datu Piang Municipal Police Station to identify the gunmen who attacked the barangay tanods for immediate prosecution. (JOHN UNSON)