Daulah Islamiyah members yield in WestMinCom AOR

ZAMBOANGA CITY - A total of three Daulah Islamiyah members yielded to the military within the joint area of operation of the Western Mindanao Command on August 18 and 19, 2022.

One remnant of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maguid Aliboy Group identified as a.k.a. Lapong, a resident of Barangay Lapu, Polomolok, South Cotabato surrendered to the military troops at the 10th Special Forces Company headquarters located in Barangay Kablon, Tupi, same province on August 19.

He handed over one cal. 45 Colt.

Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, Commander of Joint Task Force Central said that a custodial debriefing is still being conducted by the 5th Special Forces Battalion on the former violent extremist.

Meanwhile, two members of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group (DI-MG) surrendered to the 49th Infantry Batallion in Lanao del Norte on August 18.

Brig. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, Commander of Joint Task Force ZamPeLan identified the surrendered personalities as a.k.a. Habdani and a.k.a. Mao, both of legal age and residents of Barangay Lindungan, Munai, Lanao del Norte. The duo handed over one cal. 30 Garand rifle and one 7.62 Sniper rifle.

The former DI-MG members were subsequently presented to Col. Charlemagne Batayola, Jr., Commander of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade at the 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion headquarters based in Barangay Nangka, Baloi, of the same province. The presentation was witnessed by Mayor Racma Andamama of Munai town; Director Bruce Colao, CESO V, Provincial Director of the Department of Interior and Local Government; Police Col. Isias Bacurnay, Jr. of Lanao del Norte Provincial Police Office; and Lt. Col. Joseph Marlon Famoso, Commanding Officer of the 4th Mechanized Battalion.

The two are currently in the custody of 49IB for proper disposition.

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario, Jr., Commander of Western Mindanao Command commended the laudable accomplishments of the units. He also urged the remaining terrorists to make up their minds. “This is the best time for them to abandon their group and return to the folds of the law and enjoy life with their families.”