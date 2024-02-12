Dawlah Islamiya Amir, mastermind of MSU gym bombing, among casualties in January ops, AFP says

CAMP AGUINALDO, Quezon City - The Armed Forces of the Philippines through its 103rd Infantry Brigade, Philippine Army confirmed the death of Khadafi Mimbesa, also known as “Engineer," in the military operation in January in Lanao del Sur.

The efforts of the 103rd Brigade, under the leadership of their commander, Brig. Gen Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr, resulted in the neutralization of local terrorists and armed members of the Dawlah Islamiyah in Lanao del Sur on January 25-26, 2024, who were identified as perpetrators of the fatal bombing at Mindanao State University (MSU) on December 3, 2023.

Statements from a surrendered terrorist, identified as KHATAB, a high-value individual in the DI-Maute Group who surrendered to the 2nd Mechanized Brigade on February 11, have corroborated the initial information on the demise of the DI-Maute Group Amir and the mastermind behind the MSU bombing.

The decisive military operations also resulted in the recovery of nine high-powered firearms, one bandolier, four Baofeng radios, and one smartphone.

In his message, General Romeo Brawner Jr, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, lauded the troops for successfully pursuing those responsible for the MSU bombing and called on remnants of the group to surrender.

"Our troops will relentlessly pursue those seeking to disturb the peace. Take this as an invitation and a call to surrender now and avoid the same fate as your dead comrades," General Brawner Jr.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines will always be a catalyst for peace and assures the public of the military's unwavering commitment to safeguarding peace and security in Mindanao and across the country," the CSAFP added.