  Monday Feb, 12 2024 07:42:54 PM

Dawlah Islamiya Amir, mastermind of MSU gym bombing, among casualties in January ops, AFP says

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 14:45 PM Mon Feb 12, 2024
143
By: 
Westmincom news release

CAMP AGUINALDO, Quezon City - The Armed Forces of the Philippines through its 103rd Infantry Brigade, Philippine Army confirmed the death of Khadafi Mimbesa, also known as “Engineer," in the military operation in January in Lanao del Sur.

The efforts of the 103rd Brigade, under the leadership of their commander, Brig. Gen Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr, resulted in the neutralization of local terrorists and armed members of the Dawlah Islamiyah in Lanao del Sur on January 25-26, 2024, who were identified as perpetrators of the fatal bombing at Mindanao State University (MSU) on December 3, 2023.

Statements from a surrendered terrorist, identified as KHATAB, a high-value individual in the DI-Maute Group who surrendered to the 2nd Mechanized Brigade on February 11, have corroborated the initial information on the demise of the DI-Maute Group Amir and the mastermind behind the MSU bombing.

The decisive military operations also resulted in the recovery of nine high-powered firearms, one bandolier, four Baofeng radios, and one smartphone.

In his message, General Romeo Brawner Jr, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, lauded the troops for successfully pursuing those responsible for the MSU bombing and called on remnants of the group to surrender.

"Our troops will relentlessly pursue those seeking to disturb the peace. Take this as an invitation and a call to surrender now and avoid the same fate as your dead comrades," General Brawner Jr.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines will always be a catalyst for peace and assures the public of the military's unwavering commitment to safeguarding peace and security in Mindanao and across the country," the CSAFP added.

                            MANILA. Khadafi Mimbesa alias “Engineer” (right), the alleged mastermind in the MSU Marawi bombing (left), was killed in a military operation in January, said the AFP.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Dead sea cow found in Sarangani Bay

KORONADAL CITY  – A fisherman found a lifeless juvenile male Dugong (Dugong dugon) on Sunday morning (Feb. 11) a few kilometers from the shores...

Dawlah Islamiya Amir, mastermind of MSU gym bombing, among casualties in January ops, AFP says

CAMP AGUINALDO, Quezon City - The Armed Forces of the Philippines through its 103rd Infantry Brigade, Philippine Army confirmed the death of Khadafi...

Cotabato Light announces NGCP scheduled power service interruption for Feb. 18

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 | 6:00 - 7:00 AM | 6:00 - 7:00 PM Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb 12, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   TATAY ng babaeng doctor na inambush sa Buluan, Maguindanao, humihingi ng hustisya; dasal niya sana wala nang susunod pang...

Westminster Foundation for Democracy hosts female fellowship for BARMM

DAVAO CITY - “I want to impact people’s lives. Tor contribute to our aspirations for homeland, nation, and faith (hula, bangsa, agama). But I am...