DBM: Gov’t personnel to get midyear bonus starting May 15

MANILA – State workers will receive their midyear bonus starting May 15, confirmed Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on Sunday.

"I am happy to announce that our civil servants will be receiving their midyear bonus this year, as provided in the agency-specific allocation under the 2023 General Appropriations Act or GAA. Alam naman po natin na isa ito sa mga inaabangan ng ating mga kapwa kawani ng gobyerno na talagang makatutulong sa kanilang araw-araw na pangangailangan (We know that fellow government employees look forward to receiving this bonus which can really help in their everyday needs),” she said in a news release Sunday.

"So, we are reminding all government agencies and offices to ensure the timely release of bonuses to their employees or as stipulated in our existing rules and regulations, simula (starting) May 15 po 'yan."

The midyear bonus is equivalent to one month basic pay as of May 15 and shall be given to entitled personnel who have rendered at least a total or aggregate of four months of service from July 1 of the immediately preceding year to May 15 of the current year.

The employee shall also remain in the government service as of May 15 of the current year and have obtained at least a satisfactory performance rating in the immediately preceding rating period or the applicable performance appraisal period.

The midyear bonus will be given to all positions for civilian personnel, whether regular, casual, or contractual, appointive or elective, full-time or part-time, now existing or hereafter created in the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches, Constitutional Commissions and other Constitutional offices, state universities and colleges, and government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) covered by the Compensation and Position Classification System, and in local government units.

Entitled personnel to receive the mid-year bonus also include the military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under the Department of National Defense; uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police, Philippine Public Safety College, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology of the Department of the Interior and Local Government; Bureau of Corrections of the Department of Justice; Philippine Coast Guard of the Department of Transportation; and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The grant of midyear bonuses for personnel of covered GOCCs shall be determined by their respective governing boards while those of provinces, cities, municipalities, and barangays shall be determined by their sanggunian (council). (PNA)