Dead sea cow found in Sarangani Bay

KORONADAL CITY – A fisherman found a lifeless juvenile male Dugong (Dugong dugon) on Sunday morning (Feb. 11) a few kilometers from the shores of Barangay Tango in Glan, Sarangani Province.

According to Cirilo A. Lagnason, Jr., protected area superintendent (PASu) of the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS), the finder, Eddie Garcia, spotted the dead dugong and immediately notified the members of Bantay Dagat (Sea Watchers) of Glan.

An examination by veterinarian Dr. Roy Mejorada, SBPS Science Research Specialist II and personnel from CDD and Environmental Conservation and Protection Center (ECPC), showed no external lesions, no physical trauma but slight scratches on the back of the 60 kilos sea mammal.

A necropsy was conducted and it revealed that “the dugong suffered an obstruction in the sphincter between the first and second stomachs, resulting from the entangled fishing nylon strands and seagrass.”

Lagnason said frothy exudates observed in its lungs indicate that the mammal's cause of death was drowning.

“This unfortunate incident is a call for awareness on the dangers of discarded fishing gears and irresponsible waste disposal toward our marine wildlife organisms,” Lagnason said. “This also highlights the critical role that the local community and government agencies play on the conservation of marine biodiversity.”

The Dugong was brought to the Wildlife Rescue Center in Barangay Ladol, Alabel for taxidermy processing, which is vital for future educational, research, and conservation purposes. (Edwin O. Fernandez)