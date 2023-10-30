  Monday Oct, 30 2023 05:27:18 PM

Delayed opening of voting precincts mar opening of BSKE in BARMM, Region 12

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2023 • 09:00 AM Mon Oct 30, 2023
By: 
NDBC
Main entrance of Cotabato City Sero Central School in Cotabato City. (DXMS)

COTABATO CITY – Opening of voting precincts was delayed in most areas in Cotabato City and in Region 12. Voting for senior citizens and persons with disabilities was supposed to start at 5 a.m.

Delayed in the arrival of ballot boxes and teachers was the culprit, according to NDBC election coverage.

Entrances of voting centers in most areas of BARMM and Soccsksargen have been filled with voters queuing to elect village chairpersons and members of barangay council as well as Sangguniang Kabataan officials.

Below are images of various voting centers across the regions.

