Delayed opening of voting precincts mar opening of BSKE in BARMM, Region 12

COTABATO CITY – Opening of voting precincts was delayed in most areas in Cotabato City and in Region 12. Voting for senior citizens and persons with disabilities was supposed to start at 5 a.m.

Delayed in the arrival of ballot boxes and teachers was the culprit, according to NDBC election coverage.

Entrances of voting centers in most areas of BARMM and Soccsksargen have been filled with voters queuing to elect village chairpersons and members of barangay council as well as Sangguniang Kabataan officials.

Below are images of various voting centers across the regions.