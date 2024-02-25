DENR-12 awards 250 land titles to beneficiaries during BPSF in Sultan Kudarat

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - A total of 250 land titles were awarded to beneficiaries by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 12 during the launching of Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) here on Sunday, February 25.

Some of the free and special patents were awarded to several beneficiaries by no less than Special Assistant to the President, Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo, Jr. together with House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Sultan Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali S. Mangudadatu, Rep. Bai Rihan M. Sakaluran, DENR-12 Regional Executive Director Atty. Felix S. Alicer, and Registrar of Deeds Darlene P. Patriarca.

RED Alicer said that the grant of land titles was part of the BPSF which aimed at bringing government services closer to the Filipino people, featuring the government’s flagship programs.

The DENR-12 simultaneously distributed 2,500 seedlings composed bamboo, coffee, narra, and other tree species to various beneficiaries across the province which were provided by the Community Environment and Natural Resources Offices (CENROs) of Tacurong and Kalamansig together with the department’s partner people’s organizations.

“The BPSF also enables us to promptly address the public's concerns regarding lands, forestry, biodiversity, wildlife, and other matters including concerns on our two line bureaus, the EMB and MGB. Moreover, the activity serves as an opportunity for us to heighten public environmental awareness through the distribution of various information materials,” he added.

Sultan Kudarat is the 12th province in the country to host the BPSF.

The activity was also attended by Assistant Regional Directors Engr. Mama G. Samaon (Technical Services) and Maria Elvira V. Lumayag (Management Services), Regional Directors Engr. Omar M. Saikol (EMB-12) and Engr. Efren B. Carido (MGB-12), PENR Officer For. Dirie P. Macabaning, CENR Officers For. Iskak G. Dipatuan (Tacurong) and Engr. Rogie Hagoriles (Kalamansig), division chiefs, lawyers, and other personnel of the department