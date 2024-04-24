DENR-12, partners kick off tree planting efforts in Sarangani tree park

KIAMBA, Sarangani Province – A total of 300 native tree seedlings were planted on Monday, April 22, by the DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Kiamba and its partners to kick off the establishment of a two-hectare tree park in this town.

CENR Officer Felix D. Robles stated that before the planting of trees, a memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed by officials of the DENR, local government unit (LGU) of Kiamba, and the Communal Tree Planters Multi-Purpose Cooperative for the establishment of the tree park or arboretum at the communal forest of the LGU, located in Sitio Lapasen, Barangay Badtasan.

Under the agreement, the LGU shall support the implementation of the arboretum through implementing local ordinances and resolutions, while the DENR shall monitor the development of the project and extend the needed technical assistance. The maintenance and protection of the tree park shall be done by the Communal Tree Planters Multi-Purpose Cooperative, which is also a holder of the Community-based Forestry Management Agreement (CBFMA).

For. Shalimar A. Disomangcop, provincial environment and natural resources officer (PENRO) of Sarangani, encouraged everyone to support the project and plant indigenous tree species in the area. “With the celebration of Earth Day, let us give our planet importance through planting of trees. The trees as they are giving us clean air and water—these are for free! Let us continue this undertaking in Kiamba,” he said.

The said project, according to CENRO Robles, aims to sustain the enrichment of LGU’s communal forest which was established through Forestry Administrative Order No. 2-287 dated September 21, 1954 with a total area of 239 hectares.

Municipal ENRO Wendell R. Cantero, highlighted the importance of trees amid the rising global temperature that everyone is currently experiencing. “Trees are natural mitigation against climate change and flood control. Let us protect and sustain our forest here in Kiamba,” he said.

CENRO Robles also thanked the participants and urged their collective efforts to safeguard the earth, which remained the unparalleled sanctuary for an abundant and diverse species of flora and fauna.

The event was also joined by participants from the LGU, DILG, PNP, PCG, BFP, Philippine Army, Municipal Council of Women-Kiamba, communities, and the students, parents, and teachers of Kiamba Wesleyan Church Learning Center, Inc. ### (With report and photos from ADTenio, CENRO Kiamba IO Designate) |