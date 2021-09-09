DENR seizes illegally cut lumber, shuts construction of tourist spot in Tboli

KORONADAL CITY – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 12 and its partners on Tuesday, September 7, have apprehended illegally-cut lumber and ceased the construction of a tourist spot project within a virgin forest in Tboli, South Cotabato due to lack of necessary documents.

DENR-12 Regional Executive Director (RED) Atty. Felix S. Alicer said that his office received a report regarding the possible illegal logging, occupation and damage to natural resources within forestland of the said town.

A composite team from DENR-12 Enforcement Division, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) of South Cotabato, Community ENRO of Banga, Philippine National Police, Philippine Army, and Tboli Municipal ENRO verified the report and upon their arrival in the area, they spotted the undocumented forest products, tree stumps, and constructed tourist facilities like view deck and cemented stairs.

Forester Dirie P. Macabaning, chief of the DENR-12 Enforcement Division, said that claimant failed to produce documents and permits showing the legality of their operation in the area which resulted to the immediate apprehension of the illegally-cut lumber.

He said that the claimant also professed that the trees were cut purposely for the construction of cottages and other facilities of the ongoing tourist spot project at Sitio Kle-ing, Barangay Maan of the said town.

The team seized the 659.66 board feet of illegally-cut logs which were hauled and loaded and currently under the custody of MENRO Tboli for safekeeping.

They also identified 74 trees stumps with an estimated volume of 60.35 cubic meters.

DENR and police investigations are currently ongoing to determine the appropriate cases to be filed against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, RED Alicer urged the public to report any illegal environmental activities to the DENR or nearest authority.

“The DENR alone cannot carry out its functions effectively without the support of the citizens and local government units. So let us work hand in hand in order to save our remaining forest cover,” RED Alicer said.