Detained Kidapawan robber wanted for multiple murder in Sultan Kudarat 

COTABATO CITY - Custodians of a detainee at the Kidapawan City Jail, clamped down for having robbed at gunpoint a motorist of money and motorcycle early this month, never knew he is wanted for three counts of murder in Sultan Kudarat until they learned on Saturday that a court had ordered his arrest early on.

Hakim Pindu Ayub, who hails from Lebak town in Sultan Kudarat, about 200 kilometers southwest of Kidapawan City, was charged with three counts of murder and frustrated murder at the Regional Trial Court Branch 19 in the province for his having allegedly gunned down three members of a Visayan family in his hometown two years ago in an attack that also hurt three others.

Accompanied by personnel of the Lebak Municipal Police Station, relatives of the three villagers Ayub reportedly shot dead for threatening to inform municipal officials about his peddling of shabu and marijuana and involvement in a series of motorcycle theft, appeared at the Kidapawan City Jail on Saturday and requested his transfer to the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Jail in Isulan town.

Among those who helped identify Ayub, most known in Lebak as Dick Datumanong, was a brother of one of the three Lebak residents he had killed amid a heated altercation, in the presence of villagers.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office, said Sunday he has directed the Kidapawan City Police Office to help facilitate the transfer of Ayub to a detention facility in Sultan Kudarat with proper coordination with the local court where investigators had filed a robbery case against him.