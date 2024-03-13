  Wednesday Mar, 13 2024 07:47:21 PM

Dilapidated classrooms in poor, remote Moro village fixed

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 15:15 PM Wed Mar 13, 2024
By: 
John Felix Unson
The newly-fixed elementary classrooms in Barangay Talapas in Datu Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur had been turned over to the local community. (John Unson)

COTABATO CITY - Children of marginalized members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in a secluded barangay in Datu Montawal in Maguindanao del Sur now have newly rehabilitated classrooms that were ruined by floods and armed conflicts in recent years.

Municipal officials in Montawal told reporters on Wednesday that the repair of the classrooms in the Talapas Elementary School in the remote Barangay Talapas was jointly facilitated by the office of Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and a member of the BARMM parliament, the physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Monera Sinolinding, Jr. 

Talapas Barangay Chairman Makabinbing Dima Mamondas said 216 Grade 1 to Grade 6 pupils from poor families of MILF members are the main beneficiaries of the classroom repair project.

"The newly-fixed classrooms had been turned over to us, barangay officials and teachers. We are thankful to all who cooperated to have these classrooms fixed," Mamondas told reporters.

Sinolinding and field personnel of his office in the Bangsamoro parliament in this city and local members of the MILF facilitated the turnover last March 10 of the newly rehabilitated classrooms to teachers and barangay officials, according to Mamondas. 

The office of Sinolinding and Ebrahim, who is the head of the 80-seat BARMM parliament, is still fixing old dilapidated classrooms in MILF enclaves in Pikit, Carmen and Kabacan towns in Cotabato province and in Pagalungan in Maguindanao del Sur, expected to be fully accomplished by May this year. 

 

