DILG to youth officials: Exemplify good governance

MANILA – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Wednesday reminded youth officials to serve as examples of good governance.

The DILG chief's statement was released after the nationwide mandatory training for newly-elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials nears full completion.

“Along with the key skills and responsibilities that you’ve learned during the training, pinakaimportante ang pagtupad sa mga ipinangako ninyo noong kayo ay nangangampanya (The most important thing is to fulfill your campaign promises),” Abalos said.

Abalos said the lessons learned by SK officials during the training must inspire them to lead towards good governance and contribute to societal development as the next leaders of the country.

The SK mandatory training, pursuant to Section 28 of Republic Act 11768 or the SK Reform Act of 2015, serves as a comprehensive knowledge and skills orientation for newly elected youth officials which is jointly administered by the DILG and the National Youth Commission (NYC).

The training encompasses five key sessions covering topics such as Decentralization and Local Governance, SK History and Salient Features, Meetings and Resolutions, Planning and Budgeting, and Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards.

After the full completion of the training, a separate mandatory bookkeeping training is being developed to be administered by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to appointed SK treasurers, which complies with the new guidelines set by the DILG on the qualifications of SK secretaries and treasurers. (PNA)