Diocesan priest Fr. Roque "Ike" Monegro dies at age 77

COTABATO CITY - Father Roque "Ike" Monegro of the Diocesan Clergy of Cotabato (DCC) has died on Sunday morning in a hospital in Davao City due to lingering illness. He has been in and out of the hospital since 2018.

He celebrated his 77 birthday last August 16.

A resident of Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat, Fr. Ike was ordained priest on March 3, 1989 and serve in various parishes in the Archdiocese of Cotabato. He also served as parish priest of Sta Catalina de Alexandria parish in Dukay, Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat.

The Archdiocese of Cotabato is yet to announce his burial date. His remains is now at St. Peter chapel in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.