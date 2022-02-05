DOH-12 records highest number of COVID-19 infections in 2022, 6-day-old baby dies

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 4, 2022 (6:00 PM)

SEVEN HUNDRED FORTY-FOUR (744) NEW CONFIRMED CASES were reported today, the highest this year.

SEVEN HUNDRED SIXTY-FOUR (764) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Magpet, North Cotabato

The 65,327th reported confirmed case, 4 months old male, cause of death is Hypoxia Secondary to COVID-19 Disease, Confirmed RT-PCR Positive

The 65,330th reported confirmed case, 6 days old male, cause of death is Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation; Neonatal Sepsis Kernicterus Secondary to Severe Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia Late Preterm Baby Boy Del Via NVSD as 8/9 BW 2.6KG COVID-19 Confirmed

Overall, there are a total of 66,302 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,963 (5.98%) are active cases, 59,938 (90.40%) recoveries and 2,378 (3.59%) COVID-19 related deaths.