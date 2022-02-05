  Saturday Feb, 05 2022 07:31:29 AM

DOH-12 records highest number of COVID-19 infections in 2022, 6-day-old baby dies

HEALTH • Fri Feb 4, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 4, 2022 (6:00 PM)

SEVEN HUNDRED FORTY-FOUR (744) NEW CONFIRMED CASES were reported today, the highest this year.

SEVEN HUNDRED SIXTY-FOUR (764) NEW RECOVERIES

FOUR (4) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Magpet, North Cotabato

The 65,327th reported confirmed case, 4 months old male, cause of death is Hypoxia Secondary to COVID-19 Disease, Confirmed RT-PCR Positive

The 65,330th reported confirmed case, 6 days old male, cause of death is Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation; Neonatal Sepsis Kernicterus Secondary to Severe Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia Late Preterm Baby Boy Del Via NVSD as 8/9 BW 2.6KG COVID-19 Confirmed

Overall, there are a total of 66,302 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,963 (5.98%) are active cases, 59,938 (90.40%) recoveries and 2,378 (3.59%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Phippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 04, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE (338 144 ALAMADA ALEOSAN 19 3 20 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 6 BANISILAN 6 CARMEN 40 KABACAN 6 KIDAPAWAN CITY 84 LIBUNGAN 8 MAGPET 7 MATALAM MIDSAYAP M'LANG 21 43 31 8 13 PIGCAWAYAN PRES. ROXAS 8 TULUNAN 15 f DOH- Center forHealth Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFRICC REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES FEBRUARY 04, 2022 6:00 PM AS SARANGANIPROVINCE (170 CASES) ALABEL GLAN KIAMBA 59 22 25 7 11 MAASIM MAITUM MALAPATAN MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE (65 CASES) 20 26 KORONADAL CITY 15 NORALA 3 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÃO 41 SURALLAH 2 1 3 TANTANGAN f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of3) (Page 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philppines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 04, 2022 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE (27 CASES) BAGUMBAYAN 4 COLUMBIO ESPERANZA ISULAN 2 1 2 1 LAMBAYONG PRES. QUIRINO 8 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 9 744 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Pae3of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe PhTippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region RICEA REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 04, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 200 RECOVERIES) COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 266 ALAMADA ARAKAN 1 5 BANISILAN CARMEN KABACAN 21 9 27 62 KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN MAGPET 12 MATALAM 9 1 36 M'LANG PRES. ROXAS 8 TULUNAN f DOH Center forHealth Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1 of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OFALOTFICT REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 04, 2022 6:00 PM SARANGANI PROVINCE (142 RECOVERIES) GLAN KIAMBA 67 13 38 MAASIM MAITUM MALAPATAN 7 5 12 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE (95 RECOVERIES) KORONADAL CITY NORALA POLOMOLOK 29 8 53 5 STO. NIÑO f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of3) of3 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Phlippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PREES REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS FEBRUARY 04, 2022 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 61 RECOVERIES) BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO 3 15 ESPERANZA 10 ISULAN KALAMANSIG 11 6 LAMBAYONG PRES. QUIRINO SEN. NINOY AQUINO 7 3 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 5 764 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page3of3) (Page of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

