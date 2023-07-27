  Thursday Jul, 27 2023 10:02:24 PM

Dr. Tello’s murder suspect surrenders to city police

Breaking News • 14:15 PM Thu Jul 27, 2023
Drema Quitayen Bravo/DXMS RADYO BIDA
Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao presented to the media self-confessed killer Nasrudin Endaila who killed Dr. Marivic Tello and buried her inside the CRMC grounds. (DXMS photo)

MINUTES after the discovery of Dr. Marivic Tello’s cadaver inside the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center compound, the prime suspect of the murder case have surrendered to the police.

In a press conference at the Cotabato City hall, Mayor Bruce Matabalao presented to the media certain Nasrudin Endaila, secretary of the Cotabato Medical Society where Tello is the treasurer.

Endaila, according to Colonel Queribun Manalang Jr., the city police director, had made an extra-judicial confession on the killing of the lady doctor.

He admitted he lost control on his anger towards Dr. Tello after badmouthing him with baseless accusations.

Endaila said Tello accused him of pocketing the money for the organization.

Endaila clarified that he is directly depositing money to the bank as per instructions of the lady doctor.

However, before the killing, the two had a heated argument that led Endaila to choke the doctor to death using a tie wire while she was resting at the conference room.

He admitted that he alone buried the doctor after the killing.

