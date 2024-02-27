Drug den operators, clients nabbed in PDEA buy bust in MagNorte

COTABATO CITY – Anti-narcotics agents, backed by 61st Mechanized Battalion, Maguindanao Norte Police Provincial Office, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, and Sultan Kudarat MPS, arrested three drug personalities and dismantled drug den in Sultan Kudarat town.

In a statement, PDEA-BARMM said the buy-bust operation was carried out in Barangay Salimbao, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on February 26, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Alvin Canda Onig also known as Alvin (drug den maintainer), 30 years old; Allan Mamso Macabangan, also known as Allan (drug den maintainer), 48 years old; Jamhari Amaytandi Melicano, also known as Jiji, 29 years old, and Norodin Macacua Uga, also known as Tets, 34 years old, and a 34-year-old man.

Confiscated and recovered were 12 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets weighing more or less 15 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or Shabu worth ₱102,000, buy-bust money, various drug paraphernalia.

Operatives also seized two mobile phones, two pieces of brown wallets, assorted identification cards, one Yamaha NMAX, and OR/CR.

The suspects are now detained at the PDEA Jail Facility while awaiting an inquest proceeding for violation of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.