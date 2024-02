MINDANAO WEATHER FORECAST #MIN_PRSD

ISSUED AT: 5:00 AM 25 February 2024

VALID UNTIL: 5:00 AM Tomorrow

SYNOPSIS: Easterlies / Localized Thunderstorms affecting Mindanao.

FORECAST:

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to Easterlies / Localized Thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds from northeast and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.