Easterlies, 'amihan' to bring rain showers over parts of PH

MANILA – Rain showers will dampen some areas of the country due to the easterlies and the northeast monsoon or "amihan," the weather bureau said Wednesday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies are forecast over the Davao Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Southern Leyte, and Bohol.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

Isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon will dampen Batanes.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have fair weather with isolated rain showers caused by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate to rough coastal waters and moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)