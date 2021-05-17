Entire village in NoCot town on lockdown due to COVID-19 spike

KIDAPAWAN CITY – The local Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will place a village in Carmen, North Cotabato under lockdown status due to rising virus infections.

Carmen Mayor Moises Arendain, who chairs the town IATF, said the decision to declare a lockdown in the whole of Barangay Poblacion was reached after the task force have difficulty finding persons who have close contacts with those infected with the virus.

Arendain told DXND Radio Station here that the IATF could not locate individuals who have close contacts with the Covid-19 patients “unless we declare a lockdown.” The lock down commences at 12 noon today until 12 noon of June 1, 2021.

Arendain said the infection could be traced to some local residents who went to parties outside the town and “unknowingly brought in the virus.”

Carmen now has 46 active Covid-19 cases and eight of them were town government employees. The town hall has been subjected to disinfection over the weekend. Arendain said the LGU has prepared food supplies for about 15,000 families in the next 14 days.

The town IATF said only persons with essential business can leave the village during the quarantine period and they must secure certification from the village government before they can buy medicine or other food provisions.

“I hope everybody will cooperate, this is for your own good, obey IATF policies,” Mayor Arendain appealed not only to Barangay Poblacion residents but to all his constituents.