Ex-councilor killed after claiming housing unit for MILF in BARMM By Drema Quitayen Bravo COTABATO CITY (May 22) - A former council member in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur and a member of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) was killed after the ceremonial turn-over of housing units for the former combatants in Em Manor Hotel, Rosary Heights 9.

Colonel Querubin Manalang Jr, the city police director, identified the victim as Abdulrahman Kasid, a resident of Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Norte.

“Kasid was on his way to his car in the hotel parking lot when two gunmen from a grey Toyota Hilux went near and shot him several times using Armalite rifle,” Manalang said.

The victim sustained several gunshot wounds and was immediately brought to the hospital but declared dead upon arrival by the physician. Police Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) recovered 10 empty shells from an Armalite rifle.

Kasid was one of the recipients of a housing unit built by the Ministry of Human Settlements and Development (MHSD) in the Bangsamoro Region in Barangay Pimbalakan, Mamasapano.

He just attended a ceremonial turnover of the housing units and was on his way to his vehicle when shot at close range.

During the program, Kasid lauded BARMM for providing homes for former combatants. Manalang said police probers are still determining the motive and identities of the attackers.