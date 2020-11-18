Ex-rebels reveal CPP-NPA legal fronts in the guise of legit peoples org

GEN. SANTOS CITY -- Three former New People’s Army members revealed the various legal fronts of Communist Party of the Philippines–New Peoples Army (CPP-NPA) that disguised as legitimate peoples organizations.

During a news conference, “Ka Efren” former CPP-NPA spokesperson of Far South Mindanao Command, said many communist rebels have been tired of running away from government forces and are actually buying time to surrender.

Ka Efren said he personally experienced it and had grown tired of running away from government forces for almost 26 years.

He and two other companions, Datu Ramon and Ka Jomar, surrendered to the government last year.

According to Ka Efren, recruitment for NPAs starts in the universities in the country. He said he was a student leader of Mindanao State University when he was recruited to join the movement.

These legal fronts of CPP-NPA are Gabriela, Bayan Muna, Anak Bayan, Kilusang Mayo Uno and other groups who sit in the House of Representatives, fighting for the cause of communists and not of the Filipino people.

Datu Ramon also confirmed he was one of the recruiters of Indigenous People to join the movement and wage war against the government.

Since most IPs were poor and unedicated, they are easily lured to joined the CPP-NPA, he said.

Ka Jomar revealed he was the CPP-NPA “tax collector” mulcting multi-national companies and construction companies in far flung communities.

Col. Potenciano Camba, 1002nd Infantry Brigade commander assured the public that the Army is in control of the situation and making its way to educate the communities previously influenced by NPAs.

“We train our soldiers to be a social worker for them to educate the community that they assigned to,” Camba said.

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority 12 Regional Director Rafael Y. Abrogar II assured the that the government have enough programs for the former rebels and their families.

“We will help them thru our programs and skills training, wo they not to return to the mountains again,” Abrogar said.

Ka Efren also added that the NPA movement is now weak as more members opted to surrender.

“We are tired of arm struggle, our companions who are still up there are tired, we are tired of leaving our family for the cause that we blindly follow and fought for,” Ka Efren said in the vernacular.

More than 600 NPAs have surrendered to the government in various parts of the region and many have availed of the E-CLIP (Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program) of the government.

In South Cotabato, about 300 rebels who earlier surrendered have received P20,000 pesos cash assistance from the Local Government Unit of South Cotabato and getting ready for the Technical-Voccational Program of TESDA 12.

“The government is taking a whole of the nation approach or EO 70 to fight insurgency. We emphasize the need of support from the Local Government Unit in fighting the insurgency as they take the lead in implementing the different programs of PRLEC,” TESDA Secretary General Isidro S. Lapeña said in his video message.

He is the Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security for Region 12.

The Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict convenes every month to discuss, review and implement programs that will help end insurgency.

“We have to act fast and that fast is now,” Secretary Lapeña said.