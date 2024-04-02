F2F classes suspended in Sultan Kudarat, GenSan due to hot weather

COTABATO CITY – Face-to-face classes at all levels, both in public and private schools, in Sultan Kudarat province, have been suspended until April 15 due to hot weather.

The suspension was contained in Executive Order No. 70 issued by Vice Governor Raden Sakaluran in his capacity as acting governor.

It took effect today (April 2) and will last until April 15.

The country’s weather bureau recorded a 44 degrees Celsius heat index in the province and expected to continue in the coming days.

“The two school division superintendents, all school administrators, teachers, and parents are strongly urged to prioritize safety and take necessary precautions to mitigate the effects of extreme heat during this period,” Sakaluran said.

“Alternative modes of learning and teaching may be implemented to ensure continuity of education while face-to-face classes are suspended,” he added.

In Gen. Santos City, Mayor Lorelie Paquiao also suspended classes from April 2 to April 5 at all levels in both public and private schools in the city.

She said the order stays “unless otherwise revoked or amended.”

Pacquiao said school administrators are advised to use alternate modes of teaching so that the learning process will continue.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD-Region 12) said the dangerous temperature on Monday and Tuesday forced some LGUs in the Soccsksargen region to suspend classes.

Aside from Gen. Santos City and Sultan Kudarat, the OCD in a statement said that face-to-face classes in the afternoon were also suspended in the towns of Tantangan, Banga, Surallah and Polomolok.