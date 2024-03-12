Fairweather, isolated rain showers to prevail over most of PH

MANILA – Fairweather and isolated rain showers will prevail over most areas in the country on Tuesday, the weather bureau reported.

"Except for cloud clusters which could cause rains over the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon and Mindanao, generally fair weather with isolated rain showers is expected across the country," Rhea Torres of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

She added that no tropical cyclone was seen to develop or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA forecast that Davao Region, Caraga, Aurora, and Quezon will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the bureau added.

The northeast monsoon will bring isolated light rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region.

The easterlies and localized thunderstorms will both cause isolated rain showers over the rest of the archipelago.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail over Luzon and the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.