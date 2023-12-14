Father killed, wife, son hurt in Cotabato City ambush

COTABATO CITY - Gunmen shot dead a Moro patriarch and wounded his wife and two-year-old son in a daytime ambush in Barangay Tamontaka 4 here on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cotabato City Police Office, in a statement Wednesday, said Rahim Timbangan Arsad, possibly the target of the attack, died on the spot from bullet wounds in the head.

Arsad and his spouse, Melissa, and their two-month old son were riding a motorcycle together on their way to somewhere when they were attacked by men armed with pistols, positioned along a stretch of a highway in Barangay Tamontaka 4.

Arsad's wife and son were both hurt in the incident.

Probers from the Cotabato CPO are still trying to identify the culprits who managed to escape even before responding policemen and barangay tanods could reach the scene.