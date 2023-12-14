  Thursday Dec, 14 2023 02:20:59 AM

Father killed, wife, son hurt in Cotabato City ambush

Breaking News • 20:15 PM Wed Dec 13, 2023
86
By: 
John Felix Unson
Police forensic experts sift through the scene of Tuesday’s deadly ambush in Cotabato City. (From Cotabato CPO)

COTABATO CITY - Gunmen shot dead a Moro patriarch and wounded his wife and two-year-old son in a daytime ambush in Barangay Tamontaka 4 here on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cotabato City Police Office, in a statement Wednesday, said Rahim Timbangan Arsad, possibly the target of the attack, died on the spot from bullet wounds in the head.

Arsad and his spouse, Melissa, and their two-month old son were riding a motorcycle together on their way to somewhere when they were attacked by men armed with pistols, positioned along a stretch of a highway in Barangay Tamontaka 4.

Arsad's wife and son were both hurt in the incident.

Probers from the Cotabato CPO are still trying to identify the culprits who managed to escape even before responding policemen and barangay tanods could reach the scene.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces scheduled power interruption in Datu Odin Sinsuat

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced a scheduled power interruption for power consumers in Barangay...

Father killed, wife, son hurt in Cotabato City ambush

COTABATO CITY - Gunmen shot dead a Moro patriarch and wounded his wife and two-year-old son in a daytime ambush in Barangay Tamontaka 4 here on...

RIAC extends services to IP Community in Glan, Sarangani

KORONADAL CITY - The Indigenous Poeples' Community in Glan, Sarangani province has received health services as the Regional Inter-Agency Committees...

Police, Army guarding against Dawlah retaliation

COTABATO CITY - Security in Central Mindanao is markedly tight since Monday, after the Dawlah Islamiya lost 23 members from December 1 to 10 in...

State pensions released to 12,846 Tawi-Tawi residents

COTABATO CITY - Up to 12,846 indigent elderly residents of Tawi-Tawi province in the far south received a P3,000 pension grant each from the national...