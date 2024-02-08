Feb. 8 declared ‘special working holiday’ in BARMM

MANILA – The Bangsamoro government on Wednesday said Feb. 8 is not a holiday but a “special working holiday” within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The clarification was made in response to news reports quoting a memorandum issued by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) about the observance of Lailatul Isra Wal Mi’raf as a holiday.

“The Bangsamoro Government, through the Office of the Senior Minister, wishes to clarify, for the guidance of the public, that the said holiday is classified as a special working holiday within the BARMM areas,” the Bangsamoro government statement read.

Under the Bangsamoro Holidays Act of 2023, the observance of Lailatul Isra Wal Mi’raf is no longer considered a regular or special non-working holiday.

“It is categorized, instead, as a special working holiday, which shall be officially declared in a proclamation to be issued by the Chief Minister to that effect,” it added.

The Office of the Chief Minister issued Proclamation 005 on Dec. 29, 2023, declaring the official regular and special holidays in the BARRMM for the calendar year 2024.

Lailatul Isra Wal Mi’raf is one of three special working holidays. Others are Amun Jadid and Malid-un-Nabi.

BARMM covers 5 provinces: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, with the City of Cotabato serving as a regional center. (PNA)