Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Reading I Jb 7:1-4, 6-7

Job spoke, saying: Is not man’s life on earth a drudgery?

Are not his days those of hirelings?

He is a slave who longs for the shade, a hireling who waits for his wages.

So I have been assigned months of misery, and troubled nights have been allotted to me.

If in bed I say, “When shall I arise?” then the night drags on; I am filled with restlessness until the dawn.

My days are swifter than a weaver’s shuttle; they come to an end without hope.

Remember that my life is like the wind; I shall not see happiness again.

Responsorial Psalm Ps 147:1-2, 3-4, 5-6

R. (cf. 3a) Praise the Lord, who heals the brokenhearted.

Sing praise to our God, for he is gracious; it is fitting to praise him.

The LORD rebuilds Jerusalem; the dispersed of Israel he gathers.

R. Praise the Lord, who heals the brokenhearted.

He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.

He tells the number of the stars; he calls each by name.

R. Praise the Lord, who heals the brokenhearted.

Great is our Lord and mighty in power; to his wisdom there is no limit.

The LORD sustains the lowly; the wicked he casts to the ground.

R. Praise the Lord, who heals the brokenhearted.

Reading II 1 Cor 9:16-19, 22-23

Brothers and sisters: If I preach the gospel, this is no reason for me to boast,

for an obligation has been imposed on me, and woe to me if I do not preach it!

If I do so willingly, I have a recompense, but if unwillingly, then I have been entrusted with a stewardship. What then is my recompense?

That, when I preach, I offer the gospel free of charge so as not to make full use of my right in the gospel.

Although I am free in regard to all, I have made myself a slave to all

so as to win over as many as possible.

To the weak I became weak, to win over the weak. I have become all things to all, to save at least some.

All this I do for the sake of the gospel, so that I too may have a share in it.

Gospel Mk 1:29-39

On leaving the synagogue Jesus entered the house of Simon and Andrew with James and John.

Simon’s mother-in-law lay sick with a fever. They immediately told him about her.

He approached, grasped her hand, and helped her up. Then the fever left her and she waited on them.

When it was evening, after sunset, they brought to him all who were ill or possessed by demons.

The whole town was gathered at the door. He cured many who were sick with various diseases,

and he drove out many demons, not permitting them to speak because they knew him.

Rising very early before dawn, he left and went off to a deserted place, where he prayed.

Simon and those who were with him pursued him and on finding him said, “Everyone is looking for you.”

He told them, “Let us go on to the nearby villages that I may preach there also.

For this purpose have I come.”

So he went into their synagogues, preaching and driving out demons throughout the whole of Galilee.