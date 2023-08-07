  Monday Aug, 07 2023 10:25:25 AM

Filipina WYD volunteer gets surprise of a lifetime

Church • 17:15 PM Sun Aug 6, 2023
91
By: 
Roy Lagarde
Audrey Abatol (2nd from right) and nine other World Youth day pilgrims and volunteers join Pope Francis for lunch at the Apostolic Nunciature in Lisbon, Portugal on Aug. 4, 2023. VATICAN MEDIA

After months of being a service volunteer for the World Youth Day in Lisbon, a former campus minister got the surprise of her lifetime: a lunch with Pope Francis.

Audrey Abatol has been a fan of Pope John Paul II. Growing up, she has always been fascinated with the WYD founded by the pope-turned-saint.

Since November last year, she had been volunteering at WYD international relations secretariat after resigning from her work at a Jesuit-run school in the city of Mandaue.

Then the organizers pulled out a big surprise a week ago.

They listed Abatol among the 10 volunteers and pilgrims — six girls and four boys — who will share meals with the pope.

Their ages ranged from 24 to 34, and they all came from different countries: three from Portugal, and then one each from Peru, the Philippines, United States, Brazil, Equatorial Guinea, Palestine, and Colombia.

“It really came as a big surprise for me,” Abatol said.

The ‘beautiful moment’ took place on Aug. 4 at the city’s apostolic nunciature.

“It was really a gift to have this opportunity to spend time with him over lunch… it was really a grace from God,” Abato said. “Even though it was short, it was very intimate because we were just very few.”

Aside from a short note, the 33-year old said she also gave the pope an image of the Santo Niño de Cebu.

“He asked, ‘Oh, Santo Niño?’ It was a really beautiful moment,” she recalled.

Abato said they also had the chance to ask the pope a few questions.

“I asked him about how to spread joy to young people… and I was really touched by his answer. He said joy is not taught but shown, and that’s what I will bring back with me from this meeting,” she said.

“He also spoke about the joy of the Gospel and the importance of acting in a way that inspires joy,” added Abatol, who also attended previous WYD celebrations in Brazil in 20123, in Poland in 2016 and Panama in 2019.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Obispo ng isang religious group sa Koronadal, patay sa pamamaril

KORONADAL CITY - PATAY SA PAMAMARIL KAHAPON ang isang obispo ng religious sect sa Koronadal matapos na ito ay pagbabarilin sa Purok Mabinuligon,...

Residents of Basilan's island town to benefit from MILG water desalination facility

COTABATO CITY - Residents of Tabuan Lasa, an island municipality in Basilan, are to benefit from a P15 million worth desalination facility project...

Hundreds attend slain doctor's burial; call for swift justice

COTABATO CITY - In a mood so languid and somber, relatives and friends buried on Saturday morning the cremated remains of a popular physician...

MILG-BARMM begins installation of water desalination facility in Basilan

COTABATO CITY - Minister of Interior and Local Government Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo led the groundbreaking ceremony for the installation of a ₱15...

Filipina WYD volunteer gets surprise of a lifetime

After months of being a service volunteer for the World Youth Day in Lisbon, a former campus minister got the surprise of her lifetime: a lunch with...