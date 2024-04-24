Former Sen. Rene Saguisag dies

MANILA — Former Sen. Rene Saguisag, a human rights lawyer and defender, has died Wednesday morning, his lawyer son, Rebo Saguisag, announced on Facebook.

“We are grateful that, in his final months, he was able to spend time with relatives, friends and countless supporters. He passed away knowing that he was much loved and respected,” the son said in a statement.

“We request that our family be granted a few moments of privacy as we grieve. We will soon announce details of the service honoring his life, and we look forward to the opportunity to gather and pay tribute to a life lived with integrity and purpose,” the press statement added.

“Papa/Lolo has passed on, but his spirit will continue to inspire us to strive for a more just world,” Rebo Saguisag said.

The family has not revealed the cause of death.

Wikipedia has the following details about the late senator: Rene Augusto Verceluz Saguisag (August 14, 1939 – April 24, 2024) was a Filipino lawyer and politician. He served as a Senator from 1987 until 1992.

Saguisag then practiced law as a prominent human rights lawyer in the Philippines from 1972 to 1986 when martial law brought about multiple human rights abuses. He was among the opposition figures targeted for arrest by President Ferdinand Marcos Sr's administration upon the declaration of martial law in September 1972, and he spent several months in jail without being charged with a crime.

Upon his release from prison, he joined the Free Legal Assistance Group or FLAG, an organization founded in late 1974 by fellow oppositionists and principal litigation mentors in Saguisag's young career, FLAG chairman Sen. Jose W. Diokno and former Sen. Lorenzo M. Tañada.

One of the FLAG cases Saguisag handled was to prosecute the Manero brothers who killed Fr. Tullio Favali.

He served as presidential spokesperson for Pres. Cory Aquino from January 22, 1986 – 1987 and as senator from August 15, 1987 – June 30, 1992.