Four dead as pick-up truck rammed tricycle in Sultan Kudarat

Local News • 22:00 PM Sat Mar 16, 2024
By: 
John Felix Unson
COTABATO CITY --- Four individuals were killed in an accident involving a tricycle and a wayward pick-up truck in a stretch of a highway in Barangay Maligaya in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat on Thursday night. 
 
Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said on Saturday that tricycle driver Bantiong Kamid, Delia Kamid, and a still identified companion died on the spot when the Toyota Hilux pick up truck driven by Felomino Orlanda trailing behind rammed them at high speed.
 
Investigators from the Lambayong Municipal Police Station told reporters that Orlanda also died from serious injuries when his pick-up truck flipped,  rolled over and landed upside down after it collided with the tricycle in an unlit stretch of a highway in Barangay Maligaya.
 
Witnesses said Orlanda could have lost control of his vehicle's steering wheel when he tried to avoid the tricycle ahead. 
 
The accident left Orlando's companion, Fel Dylan Orlando, badly injured, now confined in a hospital.
 
The local police immediately took custody of the two badly damaged vehicles that figured in the accident.
 
 

