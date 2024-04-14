Fr. Joevany R. Centina, DCC (1978-2024)

The Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish mourns the passing of FR. JOEVANY R. CENTINA, DCC (18 Nov 1978 - 12 Apr 2024).

Go forth from this world in the name of God the Almighty Father who created you, in the name of Jesus Christ, Son of the living God who suffered for you, in the name of the Holy Spirit who was poured out upon you, go forth.

May you live in peace this day, may your h ome be wiht God, with Mary, the virgin Mother of God, wiht Joseph and all the angels and saints. Amen

Fr. Centina, parish priest of San Isidro Labrador in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat died while undergoing medication at the Davao Doctors' Hospital on Friday, April 12.