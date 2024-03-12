  Tuesday Mar, 12 2024 05:22:46 PM

Free licensing for low-income drivers in BARMM on

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 15:00 PM Tue Mar 12, 2024
65
By: 
John Felix Unson
Personnel of the Bangsamoro Transportation and communications ministry are disseminating face-to-face to drivers the details of their cost-free processing of applications and renewals of licenses.

COTABATO CITY -Marginalized drivers of passenger vehicles, cargo trucks and tricycles in the Bangsamoro region can now renew their licenses free via a program of their transportation and communications ministry.

Top officials of transport groups here told reporters on Tuesday morning that the free application of new and renewal of old licenses project of the office of Bangsamoro Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin P. Tago and six members of the 80-seat regional parliament is a big help to low-income drivers in the region.

Ranking employees of the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office here separately announced on Monday that the program is partly bankrolled with allocations from the Transitional Development Impact Fund of each of six lawmakers in the 80-member Bangsamoro parliament, Jaafar Apollo Mikhail Matalam, Hashemi Dilangalen, Amilbahar Mawallil, Rasul Ismael, Rasol Mitmug, Jr. and Khalid Ma-Amor Hadji Abdullah.

Tago, who is also a member of the parliament, said their processing of renewal and applications of new driver’s licenses for poor residents of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao was launched last March 8 via a simple rite at the BARMM capitol here.

“The project is also supported by the office of our regional chief minister, Ahod Balawag Ebrahim,” Tago said.

BARMM covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi, and Cotabato.

“This program is so good for low-income drivers of passenger vehicles, something first in Mindanao and is good for the community-empowerment agenda of the peace process between the national government and Mindanao’s Moro sectors,” the lawyer-entrepreneur Ronald Hallid Torres, chairman of the Bangsamoro Business Council, said.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Free licensing for low-income drivers in BARMM on

COTABATO CITY -Marginalized drivers of passenger vehicles, cargo trucks and tricycles in the Bangsamoro region can now renew their licenses free via...

Fairweather, isolated rain showers to prevail over most of PH

MANILA – Fairweather and isolated rain showers will prevail over most areas in the country on Tuesday, the weather bureau reported. "Except...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 12, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   ANIM na sunog, nangyari sa iba't-ibang lugar sa North Cotabato sa nagdaang mga araw; Apat dito nangyari sa isang araw...

P1.7-M na halaga ng shabu nakumpiska, 2 suspect naaresto sa Datu Odin Sinsuat

COTABATO CITY - HULI sa ikinasang drug buy-bust operation ng Philippime Drug Enforcement Agency o PDEA-BARMM ang dalawang kalalakihan sa bahagi ng...

BARMM to introduce digital platform for secure data sharing

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government is soon to utilize a secured digital platform for document sharing, enhancing collaboration, communication...