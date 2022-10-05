GenSan cops lauded for arrest of 2 Davao cops in robbery/hold-up case

* 2 Davao cops arrested for hold-up in Gen. Santos City

GEN. SANTOS CITY -- Police Brig. Gen. Jimili Macarage, regional director for Police REgional Office in the Soccsksargen region lauded elements of Gen. Santos City Police Station 7 for the arrest of two cops and two civilians who robbed a fish trader on Tuesday night.

“I would like to commend the timely and accurate response of the operating team especially, Police Station 7, GSCPO personnel. Let this be a clear warning to all who wish to go against the law. We will not tolerate any wrongdoings of erring men in uniform in our area. Kakampi tayo pag kayo ay tama, mag kalaban tayo pag kayo ay mali,” Brig. Gen. Macaraeg said in a statement.

Joint elements of CIU – GSCPO; Police Station 7; Police Station 8; all of General Santos City Police Office (GSCPO) and RID 12 Tracker Team Bravo successfully arrested four armed robbers at PNP checkpoint, Barangay Tinagacan, General Santos City on October 4, 2022.

At about 9:45 PM of the same date, the victim, identified as Jacky A Faeldin, 37 years old, married, fish dealer, and a resident of Purok Ondok Gawan, Barangay San Jose, General Santos City, personally appeared at Police Station 7, GSCPO and reported that four armed men robbed him and took his cash amounting to Php 150,000.00; cellular phones and coin banks.

Accordingly, suspects fled onboard Hyundai Tucson SUV, colored metallic gray, bearing plate no. LAA 8990. Hot pursuit operation was immediately conducted by PS7, GSCPO in coordination with all border checkpoints.

Operating team eventually arrested PCMS Renante B Medina, 44 years old, married, assigned to Foot Patrol and Bike Unit, Davao City Police Office; PMSg Christopher C Ararao, 45 years old, annulled, assigned to Police Station 6, Davao City Police Office; Edwin T Salvador, 40 years old, single, carpenter, and a resident of relocation, Barangay Tibungco, Davao City and Winston Jay L Ongco, 30 years old, married, welder and a resident of Barangay Bunawan, Davao City.

Recovered from them were one unit Bushmaster, 5.56mm rifle with eight magazines loaded with ammunition; two units of caliber .45 pistol with magazines and ammunition; one piece rifle grenade; two units of 9mm pistol with magazines and ammunition; ten units of cellphone, assorted identification cards; cash amounting to Php 165,112.00 and two coin banks.

Suspects are now temporarily detained and facing criminal complaints for Robbery in band with the use of firearms, RA 10591 and RA 9516.

The two cops were also immediately relieved by PRO-11 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Benjamin Silo.

