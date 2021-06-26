GenSan local gov’t mulls COVID-19 summit

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Mayor Ronnel Rivera is to preside over anytime soon a multi-sector COVID-19 summit to discuss the expansion of the city government’s pandemic containment efforts.

Radio reports Friday quoted Rivera as saying that his aim is to intensify public support to the city government’s war on coronavirus.

Rivera said the summit shall involve the city’s medical community and other stakeholders, including the media, the business sector and other groups supporting the domestic campaign versus COVID-19.

He did not mention yet the date for the COVID-19, however.

Rivera said he is keen on gathering recommendations from summit participants on how his administration and the local communities can improve the city government’s COVID-19 initiative.

Among those who had signified readiness to help organize the General Santos City COVID-19 summit is physician Fidel Peñamente.

Peñamente is chapter president of the Philippine Medical Association in General Santos City.

Peñamente said it is important to enlist the support of the local communities in the city government’s anti-COVID-19 operation.