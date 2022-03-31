Gunmen execute family of 4 in Sultan Kudarat

LEBAK, Sultan Kudarat --- Four in a family, two of them children, were executed gangland style by gunmen while hunting for crabs in a seaside barangay here on Tuesday afternoon.

In an initial statement Wednesday, the Lebak Municipal Police Station identified the fatalities as Jimmy Capisenio, 59, his wife Aida, 58, and their grandchildren Jimmy Pakamanan, 11, and the eight-year-old Esmairha Capisenio.

They were hunting for crabs and collecting edible seashells in the seaside Sitio Tuka in Barangay Datu Karon here when their attackers held them and shot them one after another in the head with assault rifles, killing them on the spot.

A relative, the 10-year-old Jay-Ar Capisenio, who tried to run away was shot and wounded in the leg, now confined in the hospital.

Local police probers are still clueless on who could be behind the atrocity.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Wednesday he has directed the Lebak municipal police force to enlist the help of traditional community leaders and barangay officials in trying to identify the culprits for immediate prosecution.

Members of the multi-sector Lebak municipal peace and order council have condemned the incident. (JOHN UNSON)