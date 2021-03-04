Henchman of Maute founders yield to Army

LANAO DEL SUR --- A henchman of the two slain Maute terror group founders surrendered to the military and pledged allegiance to the government Wednesday.

The 40-year-old terrorist whom the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade identified only as Dimakuta for his safety pending relocation somewhere far from reach of hardcore Maute members, also turned an AK-47 rifle to military officials who convinced him to return to the fold of law.

Dimakuta was a henchman of the slain siblings Omarkhayam and Abdulla Maute, the founding leaders of the Maute terror bloc fashioned from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, who instigated the deadly May 23 to October 16, 2017 siege of Marawi City.

The Maute brothers were killed in clashes with pursuing state security forces then.

Dimakuta told reporters he decided to surrender after he got convinced by negotiators, among them Muslim preachers, that there is nothing good in religious extremism.

He surrendered through the backdoor intercession of Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II of the 103rd Infantry Brigade and Lt. Col. Fernando Payapaya, commanding officer of the Army’s 51st Infantry Battalion.

Dimakuta promised to reform for good after turning over his AK-47 assault rifle to Army officials during a simple surrender rite at the 51st IB’s tactical command post in Munai town in Lanao del Norte.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., commander of the military’s Western Mindanao Command, said Thursday he is thankful for the commitment of local officials to help facilitate the return of Dimakuta to mainstream society. (John Felix Unson)