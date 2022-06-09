Hunt for 5 men of slain terror group spokesman on

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities are trying to locate five followers of the spokesman of a local Islamic State-inspired terror group soldiers killed in a clash Monday.

Army intelligence operatives shot dead Abdulfatah Omar Abdulmaguid, also known in the Dawlah Islamiya as Abu Huzaifah, in a brief shootout at Barangay Poblacion in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town in the second district of Maguindanao.

Senior Army and police intelligence officials told reporters Wednesday efforts to locate five of his followers are underway.

Military sources said besides his being a spokesman of the Dawlah Islamiya, Abdulmaguid and his five followers also collected monthly “protection money” for the group from members of central Mindanao’s business.

The 6th Infantry Division is anticipating possible retaliation by the Dawlah Islamiya for the death of Abdulmaguid.

The Dawlah Islamiya has a reputation for venting ire on non-military targets for deaths of members in clashes with pursuing government forces.

The Dawlah Islamiya is an ally of the equally notorious Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

Both groups are operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.