Image of Misamis Occidental radioman’s killer out

COTABATO CITY - The police now have a computer-generated image of the suspect who shot dead a radio commentator right inside an announcer’s booth in Calamba town in Misamis Occidental on Sunday morning.

Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug, Jr., director of the Police Regional Office-10, said personnel of the Calamba Municipal Police Station and intelligence agents from the Misamis Occidental Provincial Police Office are together looking into four possible angles on the murder of Juan Jumalon, who died on the spot from two bullet wounds in the face.

Jumalon owned the 94.7 FM Gold Radio Station at his residential yard in Barangay Don Bernardo A. Neri in Calamba.

Jumalon was talking on air about the recent barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections inside the station's broadcast room when a man armed with a pistol came in, shot him twice in the face, grabbed his gold necklace, and hurriedly escaped.

Layug and officials of the Misamis Occidental PPO declined to elaborate, meantime, on the possible motives for the murder of Jumalon, asserting that an investigation on the incident is still underway.

Layug said probers are still gathering information needed to put closure to the incident.