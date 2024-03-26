Skip to main content
Images of the Antipas highway mishap
Local News
20:00 PM Mon Mar 25, 2024
129
DXND/DXMS NDBC and images from social media sites
Images of the Antipas highway mishap
17 dead in Cotabato province highway mishap
KIDAPAWAN CITY – At least 17 people were burned to death in a highway mishap when a cargo truck rammed a passenger van along the national highway in...
Businesswoman in Kidapawan City shot dead
COTABATO CITY --- Two men riding a motorcycle together shot dead a businesswoman at a busy street in Kidapawan City in North Cotabato province on...
BARMM to expand vaccination efforts to combat measles outbreak
COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (BARMM) Ministry of Health (MOH) is taking decisive measures to prevent and combat...
Kidapawan businesswoman shot, injured
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Isinugod na sa ospital ang sinasabing may-ari ng Hardware at Motorparts na binaril ng di pa kilalang suspect sa Alim Street,...