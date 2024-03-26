  Tuesday Mar, 26 2024 03:35:54 AM

Images of the Antipas highway mishap

Local News • 20:00 PM Mon Mar 25, 2024
129
By: 
DXND/DXMS NDBC and images from social media sites

 

 

May be an image of 8 people, fire and road

 

May be an image of 6 people and car

May be an image of 15 people and car

May be an image of 8 people

 

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Images of the Antipas highway mishap

           

17 dead in Cotabato province highway mishap

KIDAPAWAN CITY – At least 17 people were burned to death in a highway mishap when a cargo truck rammed a passenger van along the national highway in...

Businesswoman in Kidapawan City shot dead

COTABATO CITY --- Two men riding a motorcycle together shot dead a businesswoman at a busy street in Kidapawan City in North Cotabato province on...

BARMM to expand vaccination efforts to combat measles outbreak

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (BARMM) Ministry of Health (MOH) is taking decisive measures to prevent and combat...

Kidapawan businesswoman shot, injured

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Isinugod na sa ospital ang sinasabing may-ari ng Hardware at Motorparts na binaril ng di pa kilalang suspect sa Alim Street,...