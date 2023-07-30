Injured female NPAs yield to Army in Kalamansig

KALAMANSIG, Sultan Kudarat - Two wounded female communsit members surrender at Sitio Maat, Barangay Sangay, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat on 28 July 2023.

At about 4 PM on Friday, Wayda Gumpay aka Mika, medic for the CTGs, and Layna Ampit aka Lynlyn, CTG member, surrendered to the 37th Infantry (Conqueror) Battalion of the 603rd Infantry (Persuader) Brigade and Kalamansig Municipal Police Station.

Both women, who are members of Beijing Platoon of the Sub-Regional Committee Daguma, are suffering from gunshot wounds and scratches when found by the authorities. Accordingly, their injuries were obtained while they were fighting alongside the other members of the Communist Terrorist Group during the series of sustained Decisive Military Operations (DMO) organized by the Persuader Brigade spearheaded by BGEN MICHAEL A SANTOS PA, Commander of said unit.

The 37IB troops, headed by LTC JOHN PAUL D BALDOMAR (INF) PA, Commanding Officer, 37th Infantry (Conqueror) Battalion facilitated the immediate Medical Evacuation of both women to the Sultan Kudarat District Hospital to ensure their safety.

The unit also assigned some of its female personnel as their close-in security to make sure that they feel at ease while they are being treated.

After receiving required medical attention, they were brought to the Headquarters of 37IB at Brgy Tibpuan, Lebak Sultan Kudarat to undergo a custodial debriefing which is a standard protocol for all surrenderees.

"As a Commander, I am glad that they have finally decided to surrender. It is heartbreaking to see these young women being dragged into firefights in the mountains just because they were made to believe a wrong ideology. I hope that this surrender will kick start a new life for both of them.”, BGEN Santos said.

He also instructed all operating troops who are still conducting DMO to properly observe measures in accordance with the HR and IHL.

The CTG is notorious for its recruitment of minors and women to serve under their units. Based on the accounts of earlier surrenderees, women and children alike were ordered to carry and use firearms, maneuver in the harsh mountains in the area, and even participate in activities that bring them physical and psychological harm.

As of this writing, both female surrenderees are in the safekeeping of the authorities and are well provided for their basic needs while undergoing measures to prepare them for their transition to normal lives.