"Kagi Murad" emphasizes true essence of sacrifice for Bangsamoro on Eid'l Adha

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim extended his wishes for a peaceful and meaningful celebration of Eid'l Adha to the Bangsamoro people and the entire Muslim Ummah during the celebration of Eid'l Adha on Wednesday, June 28.

He urged the Bangsamoro community to remain steadfast for the sake of peace and unity throughout the entire region as well as the entire world.

The Bangsamoro leader emphasized in his message the true essence sacrifice for the Bangsamoro community.

“Ang Eid’l Adha o Feast of Sacrifice ay paalala sa matibay na pananampalataya ni Propeta Ibrahim, kung saan tinangka nitong isakripisyo ang sariling anak na si Ismael (Alayhis Salam) sa ngalan ng Allah (SWT).

Subali't sa huli, ito'y pagsubok lamang sa kanya. Ang sakripisyong ito ay isa sa mga naging pundasyon ng ating malakas na pananampalataya, nasubok na rin ang pananampalataya ng marami sa atin,” he said.

[Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice is a reminder of the strong faith of the Prophet Ibrahim, in which he attempted to sacrifice his own son Ismael (Alayhis Salam) in the name of Allah (SWT). But in the end, it was just a test for him and this sacrifice is one of the foundations of our strong faith, the faith of many of us has been tested.]

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the sacrifices made by every Bangsamoro individual that have contributed to the establishment of the BARMM.

He urged the Bangsamoro to take a moment to reflect on the remarkable deeds and sacrifices of those who came before us, including the Shaheed (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives in the name of Islam.

“Sa ngalan ng Islam, maraming Bangsamoro ang nakipaglaban at nagbuwis ng buhay para isulong ang utos ng Allah (SWT) na siyang naging daan sa tinatamasa nating kalayaan sa kasalukuyan,” he added.

[In the name of Islam, many Bangsamoro have fought and sacrificed their lives to advance the command of Allah (SWT) which has become the way to the freedom we enjoy today.]

Ebrahim also extended his greetings to his countrymen who have performed pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

“Sa lahat ng ating mga kababayan na matagumpay na naisagawa ang isa sa mga haligi ng Islam sa pamamagitan ng paglalakbay sa Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Hajj Mabroor. Nawa'y patuloy tayong gabayan at biyayaan ng Allah (SWT),” he said.



[To all our countrymen who have successfully carried out one of the pillars of Islam by traveling to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Hajj Mabroor. May Allah continue to guide and bless us.]

“Sa pagdiriwang ng Eid’l Adha, dalangin ko ang patuloy na pagkakaisa ng bawat Bangsamoro para sa patuloy na pag unlad at kapayapaan sa ating rehiyon,” Ebrahim added.

[As we celebrate Eid'l Adha, I pray for the continued unity of every Bangsamoro for continued development and peace in our region.]

The Bangsamoro Darul Ifta (BDI) has also declared a 3-day Yawmal Tashreeq (the days of festivity) from June 29 to July 1, 2023, as Prophet Muhammad SAW stated that these three days are designated for "eating, drinking, and remembering Allah SWT." (Kasan Usop, Jr./BIO)